Severe storms possible throughout Southeast Michigan on Tuesday

A new front will bring rain and storms to Southeast Michigan on Tuesday.

Ahead of the front, rain will move in for the morning commute on Tuesday. Most of the morning rain will be fairly light.

By Tuesday afternoon, some storms could be strong.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The strongest storms including the chance for severe weather will move in between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

There is currently a "slight" risk of severe storms during this timeframe. That is a 2/5 on the severe risk scale from the Storm Prediction Center.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The main threats will be strong damaging winds of 60-plus miles per hour, and quarter-sized hail.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Most storms will move out by 8 p.m.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s across Southeast Michigan on Tuesday afternoon. Behind the front, lows will be in the low 40s on Tuesday night. High temperatures will only reach the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Rain chances return on Thursday.