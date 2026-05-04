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Severe storms possible across Southeast Michigan Monday night

By
Vytas Reid
Vytas Reid
Meteorologist
Vytas Reid joins the CBS Detroit team as a meteorologist, having previously worked in West Palm Beach, Florida, as well as Baltimore and Flint.
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Vytas Reid,
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

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A marginal risk (1 of 5) for severe weather is in place across Southeast Michigan Monday night, meaning that while widespread severe storms are not expected, a few isolated storms could become strong enough to produce localized impacts. 

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NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The primary threats will be brief damaging wind gusts, small hail, and heavy downpours. Storms are expected to develop and move into the region during the evening hours, roughly after sunset, and persist into the late night before gradually weakening overnight. 

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NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

While most areas will likely see ordinary showers and thunderstorms, it will be important to monitor conditions in case a stronger cell develops.  

Watch vs warning 

The National Weather Service says a severe weather watch means "be prepared." The weather may reach severe levels during the time frame specified. 

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Explanation of a severe weather watch and a severe weather warning when issued by the National Weather Service. CBS News Detroit

A severe weather warning means "take action," that severe weather conditions have been reported by spotters or can be detected on radar. People are asked to take shelter indoors, away from windows. 

Stay informed with CBS News Detroit 

If a storm warning is issued, the CBS News Detroit weather team will be live-tracking the storm. You can follow the reports on air, online, on our mobile app, and on our social media accounts, such as YouTube

If you wish to share photos or videos after a storm passes through, please join our Weather Watcher Network

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