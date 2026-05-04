Severe storms possible across Southeast Michigan Monday night

A marginal risk (1 of 5) for severe weather is in place across Southeast Michigan Monday night, meaning that while widespread severe storms are not expected, a few isolated storms could become strong enough to produce localized impacts.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

The primary threats will be brief damaging wind gusts, small hail, and heavy downpours. Storms are expected to develop and move into the region during the evening hours, roughly after sunset, and persist into the late night before gradually weakening overnight.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

While most areas will likely see ordinary showers and thunderstorms, it will be important to monitor conditions in case a stronger cell develops.

Watch vs warning

The National Weather Service says a severe weather watch means "be prepared." The weather may reach severe levels during the time frame specified.

Explanation of a severe weather watch and a severe weather warning when issued by the National Weather Service. CBS News Detroit

A severe weather warning means "take action," that severe weather conditions have been reported by spotters or can be detected on radar. People are asked to take shelter indoors, away from windows.

Stay informed with CBS News Detroit

If a storm warning is issued, the CBS News Detroit weather team will be live-tracking the storm. You can follow the reports on air, online, on our mobile app, and on our social media accounts, such as YouTube.

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