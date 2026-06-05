Sentencing slated on charges relating to fatal shooting of Melvindale police officer

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday in the case of a man convicted of killing a Melvindale police officer in 2024.

Michael Lopez of Southfield was convicted in April for the shooting death of 26-year-old Mohamed Said in the line of duty.

Lopez was also charged with weapons possession by a person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, weapons carrying with unlawful intent, five counts of felony firearm and fourth offense habitual offender.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Lopez entered the Auto Zone at around 8:47 p.m. on July 20, 2024. Lopez allegedly entered the store as a customer, pointed a handgun at a store employee and robbed the store of money and knives before fleeing.

Said was responding to a report of suspicious activity in Melvindale after the shooting when he came across Lopez. A pursuit resulted, Said used a taser on Lopez, who responded by pulling out a gun and shooting the officer.

Lopez was later arrested in Detroit.