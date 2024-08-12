Watch CBS News
I-94 in Dearborn closes after four semi-truck crash and fire

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

Authorities investigate after four semi-truck crash in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Interstate 94 in Dearborn closed on Monday after four semi-trucks were involved in a crash.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, one of the semi-trucks caught on fire and another lost its load.

The freeway is closed at Michigan Avenue, and MDOT says it is unknown when it will reopen.

Officials say were called engineers to inspect the bridge where the crash happened and determined that traffic will be able to pass under it once the freeway clears.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

