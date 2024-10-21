Watch CBS News
Semi-truck carrying stolen construction equipment strikes I-94 overpass, drives away

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit Lions take over NFC North lead, early voting begins in Michigan and more top stories
Detroit Lions take over NFC North lead, early voting begins in Michigan and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - A semi-truck carrying a stolen excavator crashed into an overpass on I-94 and drove away Sunday morning, Michigan State Police said. 

Troopers responded to westbound I-94 at the Frontenac Avenue overpass around 9:50 a.m. Sunday for a report of a semi-truck hitting the overpass. 

When troopers arrived, they found an excavator on its side leaking fuel and hydraulic fluid on the roadway but could not locate the semi. 

MSP says the excavator was stolen from a construction site on Seneca Street in Detroit and was being carried on a flatbed when it hit the overpass and rolled onto the roadway. 

Officials say damage to the overpass is superficial. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

