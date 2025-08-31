University of Michigan's Semaj Morgan energizes kids for school with backpack giveaway

Michigan Wolverines receiver Semaj Morgan is making sure kids headed back to school are prepared with everything they need to start the year off right.

His foundation hosted its second annual backpack giveaway on Sunday.

"I think it's good to bring the youth back together, because we don't have this a lot," Cierra Taylor, mother of six, said.

Dozens of families turned up for the event at Sound Mind Sound Body Community Engagement Center on Beaconsfield Street in Detroit.

The backpacks were full of school supplies for children of all ages.

"I just wanted to be able to do something for the people that believed in me," Morgan, CEO of the Semaj J. Morgan Foundation, said. "Coach Curtis Blackwell, he always talked to us about, you know, it's more. It's about more than football. And he always showed us, like, giving back."

He says it's about making sure underserved communities get the support they need.

"Around school time, you know, it might be hard for, you know, every single family to get every backpack for every kid, school supplies for every kid. So we just want to take the weight off the parents' shoulders, you know, and be able to just be a blessing to help," Morgan said.

In addition to the fun and games, kids also had the chance to get their hair braided or cut.

All of it was free of charge.

"It's a lot of help because it's really hard out here. It's hard out here for us," Chalmaine Hobbs, a parent, said.

Families say they're looking forward to next year's event.