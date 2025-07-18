Watch CBS News
Security checks Corewell Health hospital campus in Royal Oak after a bomb threat

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Police and security checked the hospital campus Friday morning after a possible bomb threat was reported at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. 

The hospital and its emergency center remained open. Royal Oak Police Department said there were no evacuations and no lockdown was needed. 

Police and additional security had left the hospital campus by 10 a.m. after determining the threat was not credible, hospital officials said.

"Police believe the threat is not credible," hospital officials said. "Safety is the top priority, and we appreciate the swift actions of our team members and law enforcement." 

