Security checks Corewell Health hospital campus in Royal Oak after a bomb threat

Dearborn Heights teen attacked by dog; unruly passenger on Detroit-bound flight; other top stories

Dearborn Heights teen attacked by dog; unruly passenger on Detroit-bound flight; other top stories

Dearborn Heights teen attacked by dog; unruly passenger on Detroit-bound flight; other top stories

Police and security checked the hospital campus Friday morning after a possible bomb threat was reported at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan.

The hospital and its emergency center remained open. Royal Oak Police Department said there were no evacuations and no lockdown was needed.

Police and additional security had left the hospital campus by 10 a.m. after determining the threat was not credible, hospital officials said.

"Police believe the threat is not credible," hospital officials said. "Safety is the top priority, and we appreciate the swift actions of our team members and law enforcement."