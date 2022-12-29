Secretary of State Belleville branch closed from burst pipe
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Secretary of State office is closed after a pipe burst this week, state officials say.
According to a Facebook post from the Michigan SOS's office, the Belleville branch closed Wednesday and remains closed Thursday. Residents in need of assistance are asked to use the Canton office.
The Belleville branch is expected to reopen Friday.
