Seasonal staff hiring announced for Cedar Point, Michigan's Adventure amusement parks

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The corporate owner of Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio, and Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon has announced its seasonal recruiting events for 2025. 

Cedar Point Hiring Week is from Feb. 15-22. The park opens May 3. Michigan's Adventure Hiring Week is from Feb. 18-22. The park opens May 23. 

The amusement park hiring weeks are a time when candidates can apply for and in some cases get hired the same day on a range of jobs that include food and beverage associates, lifeguards, ride operators and housekeeping attendants. Some jobs require an interview during the application process. 

Schedules may include some weekdays, weekends, evenings and holidays. 

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns those two amusement parks along with others across the country. Details are on the company's website.

305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

