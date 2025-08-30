Watch CBS News
Search underway for missing 12-year-old Detroit girl, police say

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Police in Detroit are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday. 

Ramani Grimm-Jones left her home on the 3200 block of Columbus Street without permission on Friday and has not returned.

Officials say Grimm-Jones is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and carrying multiple backpacks.

copy-of-copy-of-copy-of-yt-batchers-opera-2025-08-30t194505-293.jpg
Ramani Grimm-Jones, 12, left her home on the 3200 block of Columbus Street without permission on Aug. 29, 2025, and has not returned, police said. Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Commander Philip Rodriguez with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.

