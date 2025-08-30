Search underway for missing 12-year-old Detroit girl, police say

Police in Detroit are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday.

Ramani Grimm-Jones left her home on the 3200 block of Columbus Street without permission on Friday and has not returned.

Officials say Grimm-Jones is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and carrying multiple backpacks.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Commander Philip Rodriguez with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.