Watch CBS News
Local News

Scattered thunderstorms result in power outages in Metro Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Tracking rain and storms. NEXT Weather Forecast 5/1/2025
Tracking rain and storms. NEXT Weather Forecast 5/1/2025 03:06

A line of thunderstorms through Southeast Michigan early Thursday has resulted in some scattered power outages in Metro Detroit. 

As a result of one of those outages, Utica High School in Sterling Heights, Macomb County, has cancelled classes today because of power issues at its building. Share time classes for students at Utica are also canceled. Students who attend courses at MST or CSI will receive an excused absence. 

DTE Energy reported about 250 of its customers are without power at 8:40 a.m., a much smaller number than was seen earlier in the week because of storm damage.

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.