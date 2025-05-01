Scattered thunderstorms result in power outages in Metro Detroit

Tracking rain and storms. NEXT Weather Forecast 5/1/2025

A line of thunderstorms through Southeast Michigan early Thursday has resulted in some scattered power outages in Metro Detroit.

As a result of one of those outages, Utica High School in Sterling Heights, Macomb County, has cancelled classes today because of power issues at its building. Share time classes for students at Utica are also canceled. Students who attend courses at MST or CSI will receive an excused absence.

DTE Energy reported about 250 of its customers are without power at 8:40 a.m., a much smaller number than was seen earlier in the week because of storm damage.