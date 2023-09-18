Sammy Hagar partners with Brew Detroit for new Red Rocker Lager

(CBS DETROIT) - Rocker Sammy Hagar is launching a new craft beer in the Motor City.

Based in Corktown, Hagar's Red Rocker Brewing Co. is partnering with Brew Detroit to produce Red Rocker Lager, a Mexican-style lager.

The beer is 4.3% ABV and will be sold throughout Michigan in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. It will soon be available to ship to select states. The brew is described as "a golden, medium-bodied Mexican-style lager that is light, crisp and refreshing, with just a touch of sweetness."

"Rock 'n' roll is at the heart of Red Rocker Brewing Co. and there's no better place to brew our beer than in Detroit Rock City," said Hagar. "We created Red Rocker Lager to not only honor the fans, but to also pay tribute to the soul of Detroit rock 'n' roll. Our head brewer Cameron Schubert and I worked together for months tasting, tweaking and reformulating our beer until we got it to be exactly what we'd envisioned. I can't wait for beer lovers in Michigan and all around the world to try it."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and former Van Halen frontman is set to introduce his inaugural brew during a concert at The Fillmore in Detroit on Monday, Oct. 23. Presale tickets for Sammy Hagar & The Circle go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m., with general on-sale tickets to follow on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.