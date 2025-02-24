Michigan refugee program seeks help after funding is cut

It's no small feat resettling thousands of refugees who have fled their home countries for things like political unrest, war and persecution.

Kelli Dobner, Samaritas' chief growth officer, says nearly 450 refugees arrived in Michigan before the federal government issued the stop work order and funding pause.

"We're trying to raise $573,000 of that to be able to take care of the basic needs for those 430 people that are in our care today that are facing homelessness and hunger and other basic needs as part of the beginning of their refugee resettlement experience here," she said.

That funding goal is just for the first 90 days for this group of refugees.

"If the refugee resettlement program is not reinstated by the end of the year, that's about a $6 million gap," Dobner said.

She says it's a heavy lift to get everything an individual or family needs to settle in a whole new country. From finding housing to job assistance to schools, there are a lot of bases to cover.

"But what I can tell you is that when they are engaged in this program and it's a funded program, 86% of families that come into our care are self-sufficient within 240 days of arrival," Dobner said.

Samaritas is looking to the community and its partner organizations to bridge that gap and continue providing services.

"It definitely takes a village to do the work that we do," Dobner said.