Salvation Army opens new boutique in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - If you are looking to clean out your closet and want to get rid of some high-quality items, a new store from the Salvation Army called Sally's on Fort is just the place to do it.

The boutique is not your typical Salvation Army store.

"So, in this environment, you're going to find things that are gently used and new, just like you would in our other stores. However, they're going to be of a more high end nature, so a higher quality. We're really inspecting them to make sure that there's no defects or flaws in them," said Jacqulynn Idzior, administrator for the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center.

"We have many donors that just donate some fabulous items, right? So to be able to pick them out and really showcase them down here for our shoppers, I think that that's really important. Not everybody has time to go through a sea of clothing that they might find at our regular stores. They want to come in and they want to go right to their size and pick out exactly what is going to fit them. And so, in this store, you can do just that. It is sizes which you wouldn't find in our regular stores."

Idzior said they wanted an industrial vibe to fit the industrial feel of Detroit. The black and gray color scheme and loft-like decorum does that.

The store opens on April 1. It is located 1627 West Fort Street in Detroit.