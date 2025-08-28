Saginaw woman loses city council seat, receives probation on election forgery case

Two church leaders arrested after FBI raid; teen shot in Detroit park; other top stories

A city council member from Saginaw, Michigan, has been sentenced to probation and has lost her seat in the aftermath of an election signature forgery investigation, the Michigan Attorney General's office said.

Monique Lamar-Silvia, 64, of Saginaw, was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation with 140 hours of community service following up on her conviction in June on charges of conspiracy to do a legal act in an illegal manner, election law forgery, signing a nominating petition with multiple names and signing a nominating petition with a name other than her own, the report said.

The other person charged in this case, Eric Eggleston, 53, of Saginaw, will be sentenced Sept. 4.

"Forging signatures to manipulate the ballot is not only a crime but an attack on our democratic process," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "My office remains committed to protecting election integrity and holding accountable those who seek to undermine it."

Details of the charges

The investigation involves attempts to get Eggleston's name on the November 2024 ballot. The attorney general's office alleged that on July 23, 2024, Lamar-Silvia fraudulently signed the names of other Saginaw voters on a petition form required for ballot inclusion.

Eggleston then signed the petition form, falsely claiming he requested the signatures, and submitted the documents to the city clerk's office, the attorney general claims.

Eggleston's name was not allowed on the ballot.

They were both charged in January in Saginaw County.

Lamar-Silva and Eggleson were each convicted on their respective charges in June.

What's next?

The Saginaw City Council agenda posted for Monday's meeting included declaring a vacancy on the city council.

The city is inviting eligible candidates to submit their application and related materials by Sept. 12. The intention is to make a selection and appointment during a special meeting on Sept. 22.