First responders urge safety amid road work on I-75 road in northern Oakland County

It has been frustrating for drivers in Oakland County since the Michigan Department of Transportation began its Interstate 75 North Oakland Project from Grand Blanc to Independence Township.

Concerns have started to grow about more than just the traffic from the construction, and also the safety hazard it's creating, especially after multiple recent serious collisions on that stretch of road, including one where a man died Tuesday night.

"Last night, we had a driver who got out of their vehicle and stood in the left lane of I-75 to assess the damage. Unfortunately, that driver was struck and killed by another that did not see them," said Michigan State Police 1st Lieutenant Mike Shaw.

Tuesday's tragedy sparked a group of first responders in the area to let the public know they want drivers to slow down or avoid I-75 altogether.

"The problem is when you're on that road, there's nowhere to go, so traditionally when you get in an accident or have a problem on the highway, you have the ability to get off the shoulder of the road and get to somewhat of a safe position," said Springfield Township Fire Chief Matt Covey.

Covey sent out a public safety alert Wednesday morning alongside the Fire Chiefs of Groveland Township and the North Oakland County Fire Authority because they say emergency response teams are now experiencing serious delays due to blocked shoulders, gridlocked traffic, and limited rerouting options.

"So you know if you're having a heart attack or something traumatic, and it takes us 25-30 minutes to get to you, that's part of your golden hour and opportunity of survivability." Said Covey.

He also says that he's recommending his own family take alternate routes—and he's now strongly recommending you do the same. But if you do take that stretch of I-75, use extreme caution and stay in your vehicle if you're in a crash.

CBS News Detroit contacted MDOT for comment, and it said it is considering the following: