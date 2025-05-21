Man struck and killed by oncoming traffic after he got out of his wrecked car, troopers say

Charges expected after truck smashes into Pontiac apartment and more top stories

A driver who had stepped out of his vehicle after a crash in Metro Detroit was afterwards struck and killed by two oncoming vehicles, Michigan State Police reported.

The circumstances happened about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Interstate 75 near Grange Hall Road in Oakland County. Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified at that time of a traffic crash with injuries; the severity of which became known after troopers arrived.

The driver had lost control "due to driving too fast for road conditions" at the time, troopers said, and the car struck the right shoulder wall in the construction zone before becoming disabled in the left lane.

The driver, identified as a 25-year-old man from Burton, got out of his wrecked car and was standing near it in the left lane as other traffic approached.

A second car that was traveling in the left lane then failed to stop and struck the disabled vehicle, pushing it out of control into the right shoulder. The man also was struck and landed in the roadway.

Another southbound vehicle then struck the man who was on the road.

The Burton man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other drivers were not injured, troopers said they are investigating.

All southbound lanes of I-75 were closed as a result of the crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports. The freeway was reopened after the initial investigation.

"I can not say this enough, stay in your car if you are involved in a crash," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "The pedestrian who was not hurt during the initial crash, ended up losing his life due to standing in the road after that crash. Stay in your vehicle, keep your seatbelt on and call 911."