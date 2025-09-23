Ryan Routh found guilty in 2024 Trump assassination attempt

A Florida jury on Tuesday found Ryan Routh guilty of an assassination attempt against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Routh represented himself in the trial. He was found guilty of all five charges, which included attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate and assaulting a federal officer.

Routh was arrested in September 2024 at Mr. Trump's golf course. A Secret Service agent testified last week that he spotted Routh before the then-presidential candidate came into view. Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot, the agent said.

After the verdict was read, Routh apparently tried to harm himself, possibly using a pen that was on his desk, to stab himself in the neck. U.S. marshals eventually tackled him.

It was the second assassination attempt against Mr. Trump in 2024, after shots were fired in a separate incident at a Pennsylvania rally. A bullet grazed Mr. Trump's ear in that incident.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement that the guilty verdict against Routh "illustrates the Department of Justice's commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence," and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the verdict sends "a clear message" that an "attempt to assassinate a presidential candidate is an attack on our Republic and on the rights of every citizen."

A federal district judge will determine his sentence. He faces life in prison.

In a nearly hourlong closing argument on Tuesday, Routh said that there was no intent to kill because the trigger was never pulled, the gun was never fired and that no one was hurt, so "no crime."

"I wanted to kill, my actions within the community and toward my co-workers and family should show my obvious non-violence and gentleness," Routh said. Speaking about himself in the third person, he said the shooting was never going to happen because it was "never in his heart."

But prosecutors said Routh spent weeks plotting to kill Mr. Trump, who was then running for president. Prosecutors also alleged in court filings that Routh attempted to acquire an anti-aircraft weapon to shoot down Mr. Trump's plane.

Daniel Shepherd contributed to this report.

