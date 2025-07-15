Runaway Michigan teenager found in Indiana after deputies request a phone trace

Memorial for Eastpointe McDonald's manager; Lions training camp tickets; other top stories

Memorial for Eastpointe McDonald's manager; Lions training camp tickets; other top stories

Memorial for Eastpointe McDonald's manager; Lions training camp tickets; other top stories

A mid-Michigan teen runaway was safely located in Indiana after a missing person investigation involving law enforcement agencies from both states.

The 14-year-old girl was reported as a runaway on July 11 from Ionia Township, according to the report from Ionia County Sheriff's Office. Officers then learned that the minor had been in an online relationship with a man from Kentucky, and left willingly with him.

"The investigation revealed troubling signs of manipulation and control by the suspect, prompting an emergency phone location order," the report said.

The phone trace was able to locate the suspect's vehicle in Indiana.

Indiana State Police then located and intercepted the vehicle around 1:19 a.m. July 19.

"The juvenile was found unharmed and has since been reunited with family," the Ionia County Sheriff's Office reported.

The suspect remains in custody and the investigation continues.