Royal Oak to enforce paid parking in civic complex lots. Here's what to know

Starting next week, the city of Royal Oak will enforce paid parking in its civic complex lots.

For the last three years, parking in the lots surrounding city hall, the farmers market, police department and courthouse in Royal Oak has been free.

City officials say that it was due to a technology issue with the former parking system. However, starting Monday, that will change.

"It's always been the plan to enforce them," said Royal Oak communications director Kara Sokol. "Paid parking in municipal areas, especially when it's affiliated with a downtown, is not uncommon. We don't want people who live or work in the area to park all day in them. We don't want them to be used up by city staff. This is really just a push to make sure that the lots aren't being misused."

The soon-to-come enforcement is already getting pushback from folks who feel the city is nickel-and-diming.

"I think it's just a money grab, an extra thing they're trying to pull off here, and it's sad," said frequent visitor Ronnie Ayar.

Others tell CBS News Detroit they're unfazed.

"I think it's to be expected. Any city I've gone into now, Birmingham, Ferndale, you have to pay," said resident Cathy Greener.

Here's what you need to know:

The city will enforce parking in these lots Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until midnight.

"The rate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. is $.75 an hour, and then through midnight, after that its $1 an hour," said Sokol.

In January, Royal Oak introduced its new parking system called ParkMobile, which gives drivers multiple options to pay, that include the ParkMobile app, text to pay, and pay stations you'll find across the city.

"It's important to us that we have as many options as possible so that everybody feels that they're able to pay in the way that makes the most sense for them," said Sokol.

If you don't feel like dishing out money to park, Sokol says parking is free in all garages for the first two hours, including a nearby parking structure off 11 Mile Road.

When is parking free in the civic center lots specifically? Every Saturday for the farmers market until 2 p.m., all day Sunday, and every other Monday after 6 p.m. for city commission meetings.

If people want to pop in quickly, Sokol says that the city will have some spots made available.

"The city is getting ready to put in three quick business spots into play right in front of city hall. Signage is not up yet, but it will be in the next few weeks, and those will be 15-minute free parking spots for super quick run-ins," said Sokol.