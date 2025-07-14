Royal Oak City Commission to vote on new system for downtown parking

A big vote is coming Monday evening for those who like to spend time in downtown Royal Oak, Michigan, but don't like parking there.

The city commission will be voting on adopting a new parking system to replace the current one that's been the source of frustration since it was introduced in 2021.

The current parking system in Royal Oak isn't just a headache for downtown shoppers, but it's also driving them away from small businesses here. Monday night's meeting can change all of that by approving a more user-friendly parking system.

Those parking in downtown Royal Oak says the current meters are anything but.

"It's a robot basically that's scanning your license plate," one resident said.

"There's some inconsistencies about when they're working, when they're not working. They're pretty aggressive with the tickets here, I would say. The minute somebody pulls in, they're going forward, they leave to go to a store, they're getting a ticket within five to ten minutes," said Eric Williams, who works in downtown Royal Oak.

Those are some of the reasons Royal Oak officials say they'd replace their current system with 150 Flowbird parking meters, a less automated parking system, if Monday's vote passes.

Like many other nearby municipalities, the new system will give drivers the choice of using a simplified parking app or using a meter to pay and set their time.

"We can restore normal parking so there's no problem there, and number two, you're going to see presence. So, because it was all based on camera technology, that means we don't have anyone in the field. If your car was left a couple minutes over, then you would get a surprise ticket in the mail three weeks from now. This system, you're going to see people back in the street," said Royal Oak City Manager Joe Gacioch.

Nearby businesses are hopeful it will attract shoppers back downtown, they say they've lost since the current system went into effect in 2021.

"If they can't do the parking structure and they can't do here, they just leave, and we've seen a huge increase of people not coming back. That's the unfortunate part is they just give up," said Julia Manzella.

If approved, Royal Oak still needs to finish out its contract with the current system, Sentry Mobile, that ends at the end of 2025. Meantime, residents can still get two hours of free parking at the numerous structures around downtown if they want to avoid the current meters.