Roseville teen charged in 2024 deadly shooting of Detroit teen

A 16-year-old Roseville boy has been charged in connection with the February 2024 deadly shooting of a 17-year-old Detroit boy, prosecutors announced.

Ryan Sinegal was arraigned Wednesday on first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm.

The shooting happened at around 1:34 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2024, in the 16000 block of Mack Avenue. When police arrived on the scene, they found a heavily damaged vehicle and the victim in the driver's seat, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Sinegal fired a handgun several times into the victim's vehicle, fatally wounding him, before leaving the scene. Following an investigation by Detroit police, Sinegal was arrested on Tuesday.

Sinegal is back in court for a probable cause conference on April 16. He has a preliminary examination on April 23.