Michigan school district unveils initiative to keep kids safer walking to school

New initiative at Michigan school district looks to keep kids safer walking to school

New initiative at Michigan school district looks to keep kids safer walking to school

New initiative at Michigan school district looks to keep kids safer walking to school

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Since the pandemic, many school districts have struggled to boost attendance.

Roseville Community School's Superintendent Mark Blaszkoski said the data shows that programs that help kids get to school safely lead to higher attendance.

"And the signs, kids, that people are looking out for me and care about me," Blaszkoski said.

The district recently unveiled an initiative that involves community volunteers to keep their eyes on kids walking to school and they're letting kids know that they care by posting lawn signs in their front yards.

"And through our strategies that help kids improve their attendance, one of them was a safe walk to school campaign... So it's really starting to get some speed in the last week," Blaszkoski said.

One of the Safe Walk supporters is Angelo May, who is a parent in the district. May placed a sign in his Safe Walk sign in his front yard.

"I do love that we have this program out now and it does matter to me because I love making sure that we're safe walking to school," May said.

May believes the Safe Walk initiative is a great way for the community to connect and show they are there for each other.

"It does make me happy that we have this now it does bring me some joy indeed," he said.

Meanwhile, Blaszkoski said the district is thrilled with the response so far but would like to see even more support in the future.

"So we want the whole community not just parents, we want anyone that's living in the city, even municipalities, we even have them in front of our fire stations too, anybody can help and be eyes and ears out in the community, so the more signs we have out there - a sign on every street would be fabulous," Blaszkoski said.

Blaszkoski said anyone who wants to be a Safe Walk supporter can pick up a lawn sign at the Roseville Administration building or at any school in the district.

Roughly 500 lawn signs are being displayed, and Blaszkoski said he hopes to triple that number in the next few weeks.