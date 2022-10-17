Roseville police investigate shooting at Macomb Mall

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A shooting outside Macomb Mall sent shoppers running for cover. Now, Roseville police are looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

"Just a normal Sunday, and you can't even go shopping," a witness who asked for anonymity said on Monday.

She adds it began with a beef between two groups.

"The individuals were in the back of the mall; then there was an altercation, I guess, between two groups," the witness said.

Little did she know someone in the group was packing heat. It wasn't long before the heated exchange spilled into the parking lot outside Dick's Sporting Goods.

"Somebody said a few words, and then it was like a laser shooting the way he did it," the witness said

She says the gunman fired at least two rounds.

Roseville police say the bullets didn't hit anyone. Officers did an extensive search immediately afterward and spoke with some folks at the scene, but it didn't result in the shooter's arrest.

Some wish the suspect would think twice.

"I would say, 'Be a kid and just walk away from him because, at the end of the day, it's not worth you going to jail because somebody says something,'" the witness told CBS Detroit.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Roseville Police at 586-447-4483 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP (773-2587).