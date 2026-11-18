A Roseville, Michigan, man accused of shooting and killing his parents has been charged.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 31-year-old Colin Giamportone was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Giamportone was denied bond and was remanded to the Macomb County Jail.

Police were called to a home in the 30000 block of Bluehill Street on Sunday, Nov. 15, for a welfare check. Prosecutors say the responding officers located Giamportone lying in the roadway, screaming and yelling. The officers then found the bodies of a 62-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, who were identified as Giamportone's parents.

Neighbors described the family as good people and told CBS News Detroit that Giamportone appeared to be suffering from a mental health episode.

"Gun violence leaves devastation in its wake, and this case is especially heartbreaking because the victims were the defendant's own parents. Two people who should have been able to feel safe in their own home instead lost their lives to gunfire. Our office will pursue justice for the victims and accountability under the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Giamportone is due back in court on Dec. 2 for a probable cause conference.