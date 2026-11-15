2 people dead, man detained after shooting in Roseville

Two people are dead and a man is in police custody after a shooting in Roseville, Michigan, early Sunday, according to city officials.

A news release from the Roseville Police Department, shared by City Council member Jim Hoover on Facebook, said officers responded to a report of a "disorderly person" around the 30000 block of Bluehill Street around 5 a.m. They detained a 31-year-old Roseville man at the scene before noticing a shattered door at a nearby home.

The officers found two individuals, whose ages have yet to be disclosed by police, dead while checking the residence, officials said.

A member of the Roseville Police Department exits a vehicle in Roseville, Michigan, on Nov. 15, 2026. CBS News Detroit

According to police, the man is in custody and receiving treatment at a hospital, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Roseville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 586-447-4507.