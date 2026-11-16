A Roseville neighborhood is still reeling after two people were found dead inside their home early Sunday morning.

Roseville Chief of Police Scott Burley has confirmed that the suspect taken into custody Sunday was a relative of the deceased.

Sam Farhoud walked down Bluehill Street in Roseville on Monday, a neighborhood he's lived in for more than two decades.

"Very quiet. Everybody knows each other. Well-rounded neighborhood. We've never had any issues," Farhoud said.

That was until early Sunday morning when people were suddenly woken up from their beds.

"Around 4 or 5 o'clock in the morning, we heard some screaming, some commotion in the street, and then shortly after police showed up, and then shortly after that it was ambulance, fire department," Farhoud said.

According to the Roseville Police Department, it was responding to a report of a disorderly person in the street.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody, but officers spotted a shattered door, where they discovered a far more tragic scene inside the home.

"I heard a neighbor yelling out that they heard yelling and screaming. They said the son said, "I just shot my parents," said neighbor Renee McNeil.

Burley confirmed that the suspect was a relative but nothing more.

Neighbors describe the family as good people.

"If you saw them out walking their dog or walking through the neighborhood or even through the backyard, we'd wave and speak," McNeil said.

Neighbors say it appears the suspect was suffering from some sort of mental health episode.

"I've never seen anything out of the ordinary. He did go to school with my kids. They weren't friends, but they did go to school with each other. But he seemed like a typical normal child," McNeil said.

While the community remains shaken, they are ready to move forward.

We got to stick together, talk to each other, comfort each other, and you know, try to get past it. You know, I encourage anyone that you know needs therapy to seek it," Farhoud said.

The suspected shooter was taken to a hospital for treatment. He's expected to make his first court appearance sometime this week.