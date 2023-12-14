Watch CBS News
Romulus police investigating after pedestrian hit by car

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Romulus Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday morning. 

The incident happened at around 8 a.m. on Dec. 14 on Merriman Road between I-94 and Beverly Road. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as they investigate.

No other information has been released at this time. 

First published on December 14, 2023 / 9:16 AM EST

