Romulus police investigating after pedestrian hit by car
ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Romulus Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday morning.
The incident happened at around 8 a.m. on Dec. 14 on Merriman Road between I-94 and Beverly Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as they investigate.
No other information has been released at this time.
