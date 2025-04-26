Romulus man heads to trial for allegedly setting fire to apartment building, truck in jealous fit

Dearborn Heights police to seek charges in missing teen case and more top stories

A Romulus man will head to trial after he allegedly set fire to an apartment building and a truck in a jealous fit over an ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said.

Terrell Valentino Flake, 38, is charged with first-degree arson for allegedly setting the apartment building on fire, third-degree arson for allegedly setting the truck on fire, and third-offense domestic violence.

On Nov. 25, 2024, Macomb County prosecutors allege that Flake offered to help his ex-girlfriend move into a new apartment in Warren. After helping her move, officials say Flake demanded that his ex-girlfriend get back together with him. She refused and asked him to leave, or she would call the police.

Flake allegedly became physically violent and is accused of putting his ex-girlfriend into a headlock and slamming her to the ground in an attempt to take her cellphone away. Flake's ex-girlfriend escaped and called police before Flake left the apartment.

The following day, Flake reportedly texted his ex-girlfriend a picture of a truck from a moving company parked in her apartment complex and indicated that he believed the truck driver was having an affair with his ex-girlfriend.

Later that night, officials say Flake returned to the apartment complex, and witnesses saw him near the moving company truck shortly before it burst into flames. Witnesses later reportedly saw Flake set the apartment building on fire.

"In addition to his alleged violent behavior towards women, the alleged actions of this individual placed numerous other people and property at risk. This outrageous behavior will not be tolerated in Macomb County," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office encourages anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out to their local police department or Turning Point. Turning Point is a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence and offers a community advocacy housing program, trauma advocacy and counseling services.

Turning Point has a 24-hour hotline and offers an emergency shelter. The nonprofit can be reached at 586-463-6990.

Flake will next appear in Macomb County Circuit Court on May 13.