Romeo man charged with animal cruelty, accused of beating, dragging dog

Israel's plan for Gaza City; no charges in Shelby Township police shooting; other top stories

Israel's plan for Gaza City; no charges in Shelby Township police shooting; other top stories

Israel's plan for Gaza City; no charges in Shelby Township police shooting; other top stories

A man has been charged in the case of a dog that was reported abused Sunday in Macomb County, Michigan.

Corbin Charles Sutton, 31, of Romeo, was arraigned Tuesday in 42-1 District Court in Romeo on one count of animal cruelty, the Michigan State Police said. Surton's Bond was set at $25,000.

Troopers responded after receiving several 911 calls reporting seeing someone beating and dragging a dog Sunday morning along Van Dyke Avenue in Bruce Township. Police later found Sutton and the dog along St. Michel Avenue.

Police say Sutton was combative with troopers, but was arrested without being injured. He allegedly damaged a Macomb County Sheriff's Office patrol car during his arrest.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian for emergency care and will be in need of surgery and follow-up medical care, police said. In the meantime, ownership of the dog has been surrendered to Macomb County Animal Control.

Sutton's next court hearing is set for Aug. 19.