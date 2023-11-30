Rockwood man charged for assaulting woman, prosecutor's office says

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 30, 2023

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Brandon Mitchell Kolc, 29, of Rockwood, was charged with assaulting a 27-year-old Inkster woman, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Michigan State Police Troopers responded to the assault that happened on Nov. 28 around 9 a.m. at a rest area near westbound I-94 in Van Buren Township, a press release states.

Officers found the woman with multiple wounds to her face and neck, the prosecutor's office said.

Medics arrived and took the woman to a hospital for treatment.

An alleged verbal altercation between Kolc and the woman escalated, leading to Kolc punching and strangling the woman, before leaving the scene, according to the prosecutor's office.

An investigation led to Kolc getting arrested later that day.

Kolc was charged with aggravated domestic violence and given a $100,000 cash bond with a GPS tether, according to the prosecutor's office.

A pre-trial is scheduled for Dec. 13.