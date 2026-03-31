Rochester man sentenced to prison for threatening Macomb County judge

An Oakland County man is headed to prison after he threatened to shoot a Macomb County judge, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Jamar Warren, 31, of Rochester, was sentenced Monday to seven to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Warren threatened to shoot 16th Circuit Court Judge Kathryn Viviano after she sentenced him to prison on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon in November 2022.

During the hearing, prosecutors say Warren became disruptive and was removed from the courtroom. Warren then continued the hearing over Zoom in his jail cell and is accused of threatening to shoot the judge at the end of the hearing.

Warren pleaded guilty in January to one count of making a terrorist threat, according to state prosecutors.

"We cannot tolerate violent threats made against judges for simply doing their job," said Nessel in a statement. "Intimidating a judge is an attack on the rule of law itself and undermines the entire judicial system. My office will continue to take such threats seriously and prosecute individuals who commit these crimes to the fullest extent of the law."

Nessel's office charged Warren in April 2023 with one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of using a computer to make a terrorist threat.