Rochester Hills man arraigned on terrorism charge after threatening Macomb County judge

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Rochester Hills man faces 20 years in prison after threatening a Macomb County Circuit Judge.

Jamar Warren, 28, has been arraigned on charges of false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, Warren was in court in Mt. Clemens for a sentencing hearing on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon on Nov. 16.

During the hearing, he became disruptive and was removed from the courtroom.

He continued the hearing over Zoom in his jail cell and is accused of threatening to shoot the judge at the end of his hearing.

"Promising violence upon elected officials and officers of the court-- those kinds of statements are threats of terror," said Nessel. "Our department's Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit is specifically charged with handling these threats, and well equipped to pursue accountability for them."

The attorney's office says a preliminary examination hasn't been scheduled yet.