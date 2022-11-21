Rochester Hills couple likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say an elderly couple found in their Rochester Hills home may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the daughter of Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, and his wife Frances Kamulski, 74, asked a neighbor to check on her parents after she tried to reach them. The neighbor used a key to enter the home on E. Avon Street and found the couple unresponsive in their bedroom.

Police say there are no signs of foul play and an autopsy report show no suspicious injuries.

The official cause of death is pending, but the Rochester Hills Fire Department found carbon monoxide levels at 185 parts per million, which is more than twice the lethal reading of 85 ppm. Additionally, a neighbor at the home told dispatchers she started to feel lightheaded and was instructed to open windows.

A detector was found on a table in the basement with batteries nearby. It is unknown if the detector was in working condition, authorities say.

"This is a horrific preventable tragedy to lose two people," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "They actually had a carbon monoxide detector in the home, but for some reason it was not in place and the batteries were out of it. We always encourage people to check their smoke detectors and their carbon monoxide detectors each time we change the clocks for daylight savings.

"It's a good idea to have more than one in your home and you can get them that run on batteries or plug-in with battery back-up. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they deal with this terrible loss."