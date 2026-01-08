Road rage incident escalates into shooting on I-94, state troopers say

A road rage dispute escalated into a shooting incident Wednesday night on Interstate 94 in Metro Detroit, the Michigan State Police reported.

The call to 911 was made about 11:10 p.m., after the victim had pulled off the interstate and went into a parking lot near Warren Avenue and Livernois Avenue.

Troopers said the caller was westbound on I-94 in the center lane, between Chene Street and I-75 as a silver sedan was westbound just ahead in the left lane. "Due to traffic congestion, both vehicles ended up alongside each other," the report said.

At that point, troopers said, the driver in the left lane tried to change lanes in time to reach the Interstate 75 connector. But due to traffic congestion, that driver couldn't change lanes in time.

After the turnoff, the driver moved from the left lane to the center lane and started tailgating the victim, troopers said. The suspect then moved into the right lane and fired one round toward the victim's vehicle.

The victim's vehicle was struck once. There were no reported injuries.

Troopers closed the freeway and searched the area. Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports show that westbound I-94 in Wayne County was closed at Van Dyke Street starting about 12:44 a.m.

Officers ask that anyone who was a witness or has information about the freeway shooting contact Michigan State Police at 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

"Fortunately no one was hurt in this incident," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Unfortunately, we still see people try to solve simple disputes with a firearm. In this case it was just a driving issue where the suspect in this case could have just taken the next exit, but instead put other road users at risk."