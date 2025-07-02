Watch CBS News
Shots fired in road rage incident on Detroit's west side, police say

Detroit police are investigating after shots were fired in an apparent road rage incident Wednesday on the city's west side.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Eight Mile Road and Sherwood Street. Police say no injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone for information is asked to call DPD's 11th precinct at 313-596-1140.

The shooting happened about a block away from a shooting that happened Wednesday morning on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus. In that incident, one person was shot in the upper chest.

Police did not say if there is a connection between the two incidents.

