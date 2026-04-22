Road rage, possible shooting led to partial closure of I-96 near Middlebelt

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible road rage-related freeway shooting on Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 96.

The incident was reported to emergency dispatchers at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday by the victim, who had pulled over on the shoulder of eastbound I-96 east of Outer Drive.

The altercation happened on eastbound I-96 between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road in Wayne County, Michigan State Police said. The victim had turned right onto the eastbound I-96 service drive from northbound Farmington Road, when the suspect made "an illegal right turn" at the same time, troopers said.

The victim said she braked to avoid colliding with the suspect on the service drive.

After the near collision, she merged onto eastbound I-96 and got into the far left lane. The suspect merged into eastbound I-96 behind her, then accelerated to match her speed and pulled up bside her in the left center lane.

The victim told police she heard several shots fired.

Part of eastbound I-96 in Metro Detroit was closed on April 21, 2026, while Michigan State Police investigated a road rage incident that involved a reported shooting. CBS News Detroit

Neither the victim nor her vehicle were struck by the rounds.

I-96 in that area was closed for about two hours for the on-site investigation, according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports. Troopers diverted traffic during the highway closure.

Michigan State Police are continuing their investigation.

"While no one was hit by these rounds, it is ridiculous that we continue to see people try to settle a traffic dispute with a gun," First Lt. Mike Shaw said.