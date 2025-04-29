Watch CBS News
Man charged in Canton road rage dispute that erupted into shooting at Walmart

Paula Wethington
Several charges, including assault with intent to murder, have been filed in the aftermath of a shooting near the Walmart in Canton, Michigan. 

Devonte James, 29, of Van Buren Township, was charged Tuesday, the Canton Public Safety Department said in its report. Arraignment took place with a magistrate from 36th District Court. His next hearing is May 9 at the 35th District Court. 

The six felony charges are as follows: 

  • Assault with intent to murder – life offense. 
  • Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder – punishable by 10 years. 
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon – punishable by 4 years. 
  • Three counts of weapons felony firearm – punishable by 2 years. 

The shooting happened at about 8:27 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Walmart at 45555 Michigan Avenue, Canton. Police related the circumstances as a "road rage dispute that escalated within the Walmart parking lot." 

No injuries resulted. 

