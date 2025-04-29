Man charged in Canton road rage dispute that erupted into shooting at Walmart

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

Farmington Hills deer decision; Trump to speak in Warren; Pistons in playoffs; and more top stories.

Several charges, including assault with intent to murder, have been filed in the aftermath of a shooting near the Walmart in Canton, Michigan.

Devonte James, 29, of Van Buren Township, was charged Tuesday, the Canton Public Safety Department said in its report. Arraignment took place with a magistrate from 36th District Court. His next hearing is May 9 at the 35th District Court.

The six felony charges are as follows:

Assault with intent to murder – life offense.

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder – punishable by 10 years.

Assault with a dangerous weapon – punishable by 4 years.

Three counts of weapons felony firearm – punishable by 2 years.

The shooting happened at about 8:27 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Walmart at 45555 Michigan Avenue, Canton. Police related the circumstances as a "road rage dispute that escalated within the Walmart parking lot."

No injuries resulted.