2-year road project on M-14 and I-96 in Wayne County starting Feb. 28

Road rage in West Bloomfield; bird flu in Monroe County; and more top stories

Lane closures on parts of M-14/Interstate 96 in Wayne County start later this month for a two-year, $140 million road project, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Starting Feb. 28 and continuing through most of this year, construction crews are expected to rebuild the eastbound side of M-14/I-96 from Sheldon Road in Plymouth Township to Newburgh Road in Livonia. In 2026, the westbound side of the same stretch will be rebuilt.

All ramps on the eastbound side between Sheldon and Newburgh roads will be closed from Feb. 28 through the end of 2025, and the stretch between Beck Road and Levan Road will be reduced to one lane, officials say.

The Sheldon Road exit ramp will be closed for around one month and the Interstate 275 ramps to eastbound I-96 will be shut down for around two months.

The westbound side of the stretch between Sheldon Road and Newburgh Road will be reduced to two lanes through the end of this year, officials say. The only exit ramp that will be closed on the westbound side through the end of 2025 is northbound I-275 to westbound M-14.

When construction starts on the westbound side, the department says there will be two lanes open in each direction and numerous ramp closures.

Around 125,000 drivers use M-14/I-96 between Plymouth Township and Livonia every day, according to the department.

