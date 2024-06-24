Rite Aid closing Metro Detroit distribution center, laying off 191 workers

Ford Fireworks in Detroit, Michigan sheriff's deputy killed and more top stories

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Rite Aid announced it will close its distribution center in Pontiac, resulting in 191 layoffs, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, workers were notified last week of the closure. Positions included nearly warehouse workers, forklift operators, clerical employees, maintenance, a financial analyst and tractor drivers.

The center will officially close and layoffs will be effective on Aug. 16, according to the notice.

Rite Aid announced it was closing 12 more stores in Michigan last week and 19 stores last year.

The company filed for bankruptcy in October 2023, citing underperforming stores. It struggled over recent years amid opioid lawsuits. In 2022, it settled for up to $30 million after its pharmacies were accused of contributing to an oversupply of prescription opioids.