Twelve more Rite Aid stores in Michigan added to list of closures
(CBS DETROIT) - A dozen more Rite Aid stores were added to the list of closures after filing for bankruptcy, according to court documents.
A notice of additional closures was filed Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of New Jersey. The filing included 27 more stores in Michigan and Ohio. Five of the stores are in Metro Detroit.
Court documents did not specify when the stores would be closing.
Rite Aid previously announced 19 other stores closing in the state last year.
The company struggled over recent years amid opioid lawsuits. In 2022, it settled for up to $30 million after its pharmacies were accused of contributing to an oversupply of prescription opioids.
12 Michigan Rite Aid stores closing:
- 37399 Six Mile Road, Livonia
- G4033 Fenton Road, Burton
- 4519 Richfield Road, Flint
- 936 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
- 1998 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte
- 603 East Savidge St., Spring Lake
- 6026 Lapeer Road, Burton
- 3880 Wilder Road, Bay City
- 2985 Main St., Marlette
- 107 Kerchaval Ave., Grosse Pointe Farms
- 640 North Milford Road, Milford
- 15411 Southfield Road, Allen Park