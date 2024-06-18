Twelve more Rite Aid stores in Michigan added to list of closures

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A dozen more Rite Aid stores were added to the list of closures after filing for bankruptcy, according to court documents.

A notice of additional closures was filed Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of New Jersey. The filing included 27 more stores in Michigan and Ohio. Five of the stores are in Metro Detroit.

Court documents did not specify when the stores would be closing.

Rite Aid previously announced 19 other stores closing in the state last year.

The company struggled over recent years amid opioid lawsuits. In 2022, it settled for up to $30 million after its pharmacies were accused of contributing to an oversupply of prescription opioids.

12 Michigan Rite Aid stores closing:

37399 Six Mile Road, Livonia

G4033 Fenton Road, Burton

4519 Richfield Road, Flint

936 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

1998 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte

603 East Savidge St., Spring Lake

6026 Lapeer Road, Burton

3880 Wilder Road, Bay City

2985 Main St., Marlette

107 Kerchaval Ave., Grosse Pointe Farms

640 North Milford Road, Milford

15411 Southfield Road, Allen Park