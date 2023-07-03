Rickie Fowlers captures 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic victory in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Rickie Fowler takes the win at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. It's his first PGA Tour victory in four years.

Heading into Sunday's final day of play, Fowler led by one stroke. On Sunday afternoon, he captured his first PGA Tour victory since the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

"This was definitely one of the main goals this year was to win," Fowler said.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 02: Rickie Fowler of the United States poses with the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in a playoff at Detroit Golf Club on July 02, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Raj Mehta / Getty Images

Sunday's play was pushed up as play with tee off beginning at 6:45 am due to the forecast, which called for rain most of the weekend.

With Fowler's victory in the Motor City, the 34-year-old picks up his sixth victory. He hopes to keep the momentum going in pursuit of what's next.

"Planning to continue to play well and I'm looking forward to a couple weeks over the pond with the Scottish and the British coming up, especially with how I've been playing and how I am playing, Fowler said.

Rickie Fowler reacts to his shot on the 6th ghreen during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Country Club in Detroit, Michigan, MI, USA Sunday, July 2, 2023. Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Despite the weather, Fowler thanked the fans who came out this year saying it certainly helped fuel him to victory.

"To kind of see the crowds grow over the day and especially on the back nine, yeah I could definitely feel that they were pretty much pulling for me. To get it done, and I feel like a lot of the other people pulling for me, rooting for me. Yeah it felt great to get this one," said Fowler after his victory Sunday afternoon.