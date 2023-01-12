Richmond Community Schools cancels classes Thursday after receiving another threat

RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Richmond Community Schools canceled classes Thursday after another threat of violence was made against a school.

According to a letter from district Superindent Brian Walmsley, officials were notified on Wednesday of a potential threat by a Richmond Middle School saying they were going to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it."

Walmsley says police went to the student's home to investigate but did not make contact with the student or their parents.

This comes after the district discovered two other threats made this month.

The district canceled classes last week following an antisemitic death threat made against an employee at the middle school and his family. Officials say the administrator resigned after working in the district for less than nine days. The note was found in his office.

On Monday, Walmsley said another employee received a threatening email demanding that they quit their job or risk being harmed. Both threats included personal information about the employees.