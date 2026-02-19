Watch CBS News
Reward offered in search for missing Wyandotte man

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A reward has been posted for information leading to the safe return of a man who is missing from Wyandotte, Michigan. 

Tyler Bojanowski, 25, was last seen Feb. 5. His passport was found at John Dingell Park in Ecorse; and his truck was found on Enterprise Drive in Allen Park. He has blonde / reddish hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with blue pants. He does not have his phone or wallet with him. 

reward-poster-wyandotte-man.jpg
Missing person flier seeking information about the whereabouts of Tyler Bojanowski. Search for Tyloer Bojanowski Facebook group

The Search for Tyler Bojanowski Facebook group says there is now a $6,000 reward offered for information leading to his safe return. 

Bojanowski had told his mother, Nicole Dillon, that he was going to a friend's home when she last saw him. 

Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact Wyandotte Police at 734-324-4405. 

The above video originally aired on Feb. 9, 2026.

