Reward offered in search for missing Wyandotte man
A reward has been posted for information leading to the safe return of a man who is missing from Wyandotte, Michigan.
Tyler Bojanowski, 25, was last seen Feb. 5. His passport was found at John Dingell Park in Ecorse; and his truck was found on Enterprise Drive in Allen Park. He has blonde / reddish hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with blue pants. He does not have his phone or wallet with him.
The Search for Tyler Bojanowski Facebook group says there is now a $6,000 reward offered for information leading to his safe return.
Bojanowski had told his mother, Nicole Dillon, that he was going to a friend's home when she last saw him.
Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact Wyandotte Police at 734-324-4405.
