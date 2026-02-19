Reward offered in search for missing Wyandotte man

A reward has been posted for information leading to the safe return of a man who is missing from Wyandotte, Michigan.

Tyler Bojanowski, 25, was last seen Feb. 5. His passport was found at John Dingell Park in Ecorse; and his truck was found on Enterprise Drive in Allen Park. He has blonde / reddish hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with blue pants. He does not have his phone or wallet with him.

Missing person flier seeking information about the whereabouts of Tyler Bojanowski. Search for Tyloer Bojanowski Facebook group

The Search for Tyler Bojanowski Facebook group says there is now a $6,000 reward offered for information leading to his safe return.

Bojanowski had told his mother, Nicole Dillon, that he was going to a friend's home when she last saw him.

Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact Wyandotte Police at 734-324-4405.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 9, 2026.