Resurfacing work on 12 Mile Road to begin in Southfield

Resurfacing work is slated for 12 Mile Road in Oakland County, adding yet potentially another complication to daily commutes for Metro Detroit motorists.

The Road Commission for Oakland County reports it expects to begin the work Monday on the section of 12 Mile Road from Telegraph Road/US 24 to Northwestern Highway/M-10 in Southfield.

There will be one lane open in each direction of 12 Mile Road; access to side streets and businesses will be maintained.

The work includes:

Remove existing pavement and resurface with two layers of asphalt.

Repairing curbs and gutters.

Updating crosswalks to be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act.

Upgrading Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) bus stops.

Updating traffic signals at four intersections.

Preparation for the project started last fall, and is expected to be completed in late summer.

Funding for the $5.1 million project comes from federal funds, Road Commission for Oakland County, City of Southfield and Oakland County general government fund.

This section of 12 Mile Road carries approximately 23,500 vehicles daily.