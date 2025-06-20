$4.3 million resurfacing project to begin on Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills

If you're fed up with the construction on Orchard Lake Road, it's not expected to end anytime soon. Starting Monday, June 23, a major resurfacing project breaks ground.

"We've been doing the entire Orchard Lake corridor for a number of years now, trying to update each segment," said Craig Bryson, Oakland County Road Commission senior communications manager.

CBS Detroit

A major $4.3 million resurfacing project kicks off on Monday from Interstate 696 to 13 Mile Road.

"It includes milling off the existing road surface paving with new asphalt, improvements to curbs and gutters where needed. One of the big things we're doing to improve traffic flow in the area is we're adding a dual left turn to westbound 12 Mile onto southbound Orchard Lake. That should help alleviate some of the congestion at that intersection," Bryson said.

Bryson says the road will remain open with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction. Drivers will also have access to all businesses along the corridor.

CBS Detroit

"There is no detour route because we're not closing the road," said Bryson.

The project is expected to be complete by fall. Although delays are expected, Bryson says crews appreciate everyone's patience as this work gets done.

"Ultimately, this will make a much better, smoother road, better functioning road, so we just gotta get through short-term pain for long-term gain," Bryson said.

Bryson says throughout this project, there will be two weekends when the intersection of 12 Mile at Orchard Lake roads will close so crews can add the additional turn lane. Those dates will be announced soon.