Michigan Public Service Commission hears concerns from residents over proposed data center

The concerns continue over a proposed artificial intelligence center in Washtenaw County, Michigan. If approved, it'll sit in Saline Township.

On Wednesday night, residents got to voice their concerns over the proposed facility to the Michigan Public Service Commission in a virtual meeting.

The 1.4 gigawatt center would be built in 2027. It was approved to become the largest AI center in Michigan. While some people were in favor of the facility, others spoke out in opposition.

"On behalf of the Michigan Chamber, we support this," one person said.

"Part of my fundamental concern about this is my own lack of trust in DTE as a for-profit electrical provider," said a resident.

"I urge you to reject the proposed data center or, at a minimum, demand a full impact study before approval," said another resident.

DTE is seeking rapid approval of the facility from the Michigan Public Service Commission. Meanwhile, residents believe a project of this scale should involve more community input.

According to DTE, consumer rates will not increase due to the data center; however, many who attended the meeting said they found that hard to believe.

"For a long time, we've heard about how corporations can externalize the cost to the public," one woman said at the meeting.

According to legal documents, the construction will create over 2,000 temporary construction jobs. 450 permanent jobs would be on-site.

Earlier Wednesday, residents hit the streets to alert the community about possible environmental impacts if the facility is approved.

"We have enough data that it's ridiculous, incompetent, and irresponsible to steward our land and our resources this way," said Sarah Brabbs, who lives near the proposed data center.

A part of the project will involve digging up wetlands to install pipes and other utilities. On Dec. 18, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy will hold a public meeting concerning the data center.