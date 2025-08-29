Watch CBS News
Fire started at vacant home in Detroit's east side, spread to nearby occupied home

By
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
/ CBS Detroit

Two homes on fire in Detroit's east side
Two homes on fire in Detroit's east side

Detroit Fire Department is working at a fire on Detroit's east side that has already involved two homes. 

The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. in the area of Helen and Charlevoix streets. 

The fire started at a vacant home on Helen Street, a Detroit Fire Department spokesman said. That home had collapsed from the damage by the time firefighters arrived.

The fire then spread to an occupied home next door and caused minor damage to that structure. Everyone who was inside got out safely, no injuries were reported to the residents or first responders.

The cause is under investigation.

This is a breaking news situation; stay with CBS News Detroit for additional details as they are available.

