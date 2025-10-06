Repairs complete on 42-inch water transmission line in Novi, GLWA says

Repairs are complete on a 42-inch water transmission line that broke September 25, resulting in water pressure loss and a series of boil water advisories in parts of Oakland County, Michigan.

The Great Lakes Water Authority, which is responsible for the water main that broke on 14 Mile Road, gave that report Monday.

All boil water advisories have been lifted in the affected communities of Commerce, Walled Lake, Wixom and parts of Novi, GWLA said. Water utility crews are inspecting and checking on whether any additional pipe repairs are needed.

The lack of water pressure resulted in some school closings on September 25 and 26; and sent some businesses scrambling for alternative water options.

In the meantime, preparations have begun for the Road Commission of Oakland County to backfill at the break site.

"Because the system is in a vulnerable state, GLWA continues to ask water users in the affected communities to limit water usage throughout this emergency to eliminate any additional stress on the system, even after a boil water advisory has been lifted," the water agency said.

In the meantime, Novi City Council has invited GLWA representatives to present a report to the community at Monday's city council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. Livestream views of the meeting can be found at cityofnovi.org/video.

The above video originally aired Sept. 30, 2025.