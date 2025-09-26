Novi coffee shop gets creative to stay open amid water main break

Great Lakes Water Authority crews are making progress on repairing the water main break that forced several communities to enter boil advisories around Novi and Wixom.

The boil order was lifted for Wixom as crews fixed part of the 42-inch-long pipe that burst Thursday morning, but advisories remain in place for other municipalities.

Novi Coffee and Tea is getting creative to keep its doors open, even if that means customers have to bring their own water.

"This is called a flow jet. It's a system that turns these five-gallon water bottles into a water supply," owner Bob O'Donnell said.

He says they're able to keep caffeinating customers by hooking up their own filtered water jugs to their coffee machines.

"Probably within an hour of the water going out, we had hooked up pumps that we had on reserve to substitute bottled water for the public water supply," he said.

O'Donnell says they're using bagged ice and serving in to-go containers to continue serving customers while working with a limited water supply; customers, they want to make sure, are awake and alert for the jobs they do.

"We realized that so many of our customers are doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, police, and other first responders. We figured we owed it to them to be open because they need to be caffeinated," he said.

For those still living under boil orders at home, Great Lakes Water Authority crews were up early making sure folks could pick up bags of clean water to drink, brush their teeth, and clean dishes with.

There is still a boil order for Novi, and the city says it could stay in place all the way until Wednesday. Crews must first flush the system before water testing can begin.